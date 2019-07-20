Send ‘em All Back
To the Editor:
Join me in supporting the Scotch-Irish-German-Norwegian Repatriation program. This initiative comes on the heels of our most excellent President’s recent expression of repatriation as a cure for all our problems. Just as persons from equatorial countries meet the new criteria for repatriation, so do persons from Northern European countries, since at the time of these groups mass migrations, Northern Europe could have easily been characterized as a colossal sh-thole. I am sure many Native Americans would rejoice if the goal of 100% European repatriation could be accomplished. I do have reservations about sending back the French or Italians, however, because, unlike Northern Europeans, at least their cultures value edible food. So, stand up for America, go back to the lands of lutefisk, haggis, and colcannon, for there your eyes be smilin’.
Michael Scanlon
Littleton, New Hampshire
