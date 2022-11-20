My winter project is supporting Senior centers by attending their activities if possible. My pet project is the West Burke Senior Center. So I/we decided to attend the Sunday Christmas dinner, but wherever you are, consider going where it is convenient.
I know it is a tradition to go to Grandmas House for holiday dinners. Her pies and fixings are the best. But there comes a time when Grandma needs a break, and she should tell the kids: ”Wanna have dinner with me, join me at the Senior center.” You don’t have to be old to go to a senior center but if you are of “Means” donate some extra cash to support the center or even volunteer to do some work there. So anyway: Merry Christmas. Footnote: When someone says “Happy Holiday” I tell them: ”Merry Christmas and don’t give me that happy holiday crap.”
