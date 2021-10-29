Serious Blinker Fluid Shortage
To the Editor:
In the midst of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, supply chain chaos, worker shortages, sluggish job numbers, and higher prices, there appears to be a serious shortage of vehicle turn signal blinker fluid. Numerous drivers are obviously unable to use their turn signals as a result of this supply chain issue. Or could it possibly be the fact that they may have forgotten what that lever on the left side of their vehicle’s steering column is supposed to be used for?
The drivers and pedestrians around you aren’t mind readers about your turning intentions. An increasing number of people are failing to use turn signals. Please be more considerate and use the turn signal to help others react and plan for when you are: making a left or right-hand turn at an intersection; entering a driveway or parking lot on either side of the road; parking on the side of the street; changing lanes; passing another vehicle on the road; merging with traffic when entering a roadway; when leaving a roundabout, etc.
You will reduce your chances of traffic collisions and help to ensure the safety of all road users. If you use your turn signals even if there are no other vehicles or pedestrians in the area, it will soon become an automatic habit so you won’t even have to think about it when you are driving.
Diane E. Holmes
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
