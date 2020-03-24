Seriously?
To the Editor:
Is it too much to expect our Federal Representatives should do what it best for their constituents?
Instead, our U.S. Senators from New Hampshire – Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan – helped stall the bipartisan agreement on COVID-19 Stimulus Sunday night instead of voting through the relief measures.
Shaheen and Hassan are taking their cues from Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and they are not listening to us anymore. We the people of New Hampshire need this relief, we need this stimulus, and we don’t need our Senators voting to block it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.