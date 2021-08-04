Setting The Record Straight
To the Editor:
In a July 31 letter on this page, a Bill Coleman of Newark vaguely quotes with approval an unidentified letter of “a couple of years ago” supposedly revealing the Ethan Allen Institute’s “high dollar funding” by the fossil fuel industry.
Until we moved to our retirement home in Littleton in mid-2020, I was for five years a director of the Ethan Allen Institute. I can unequivocally state for the record, that in its 27 years of operation the Ethan Allen Institute never sought, or received, any funding from any fossil fuel corporation, other than two $5,000 contributions from an organization some part of whose assets were donated to it by a diversified corporation with some fossil fuel interests. EAI also typically receives less than $5,000 a year, total, from several Vermont-owned businesses that distribute motor and heating fuel. That is it!
No fossil fuel corporation has ever sought to suggest or influence any commentaries or reports by the Ethan Allen Institute.
I firmly believe that EAI provides a useful service in debating issues of interest and importance to Vermonters, especially those relating to building a stronger economy, a more solvent state government, and protection of our rights guaranteed by the Vermont Constitution.
EAI courageously does this service even in the face of repeated falsehoods and disinformation spread by individuals such as Mr. Coleman.
In fact, I would encourage those who might like a point of view based on researched information to partake of the newsletters from EAI. For an annual contribution, you can be in on this good information to better form opinions.
John Goodrich
Former EAI Director
Littleton
