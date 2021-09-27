Sexist Coverage at the Cal-Rec
To the Editor:
On Saturday, 9/25, your paper featured a front-page story about a Vermont Supreme Court decision revolving around border patrol agents and Article 11 of the Vermont Constitution. It’s an important ruling with enormous implications for citizens’ constitutional right to be free from unreasonable search and seizure in the border areas of Vermont and the nation as a whole.
However, I was surprised—and disappointed—that the article featured interviews and prominently placed photos of two attorneys who had absolutely zero involvement in the case. Oddly, one of them is the prosecutor in a completely different county than the one where the case arose. Both attorneys featured are male.
Who were the lawyers who actually handled these cases on the trial court level? They are women. Not a single word about them, however.
My colleague Trudy Miller represented both defendants in the trial court. She researched, wrote, and argued the original motions to suppress and dismiss. Attorney Miller is an experienced, accomplished and dedicated criminal defense lawyer who’s been practicing in Orleans County for decades.
On the prosecution side, the case was handled by the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office, which is led by State’s Atty Jennifer Barrett. Barrett supervises an office of three deputies and has been elected to office for two terms. She’s not mentioned either.
Why are two male attorneys, who had no involvement in the case, on either the trial court or appellate level, interviewed and the female attorneys who actually worked on this important case ignored? Does the reporter’s “go-to” rolodex only consist of male lawyers? Unfortunately, sexism is really the only logical conclusion here.
Here in the NEK, there are plenty of female attorneys who practice criminal law: Jessica Zaleski, Maria Byford, Willy Jane Patry, Claire Burns, Chloe Vickers, Amy Davis, Trudy Miller, Jill Jourdan, Debbie Pazbak, Lydia Newcomb, Jennifer Barrett, Farzana Leyva, Corina Olteanu, and myself. (In 2019, the Caledonia County State’s Attorney Lisa Warren was appointed as a superior court trial judge.)
By my count, in the NEK we outnumber the male attorneys who practice criminal law.
When the Caledonian-Record and its reporters seek out, interview, quote and prominently post photos of male professionals who had absolutely nothing to do with the case, but ignore the female pros who were directly involved and did the work—well, you know the old boy network must be alive and well.
Laura Wilson, Esq.
Lyndonville, Vt.
