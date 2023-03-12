I have to wonder, as a Littleton taxpayer, why do Littleton voters give thousands of dollars to Ammonoosuc Health Care every year? Ammonoosuc doctors and administrators earn large six-figure salaries, as, perhaps they should. But it is embarrassing that Ammonoosuc demands this money from taxpayers, they have income streams sufficient for their needs. For this money from taxpayers, different from private donations from generous private citizens, shouldn’t Ammonoosuc open their books, just as town departments must, and show the taxpayers the Ammonoosuc executive and physician compensation? After all, health care is built upon informed consent.
