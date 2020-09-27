Shame On Us
To the Editor:
I have received two crisp flyers recently – one touting Erin Hennessey and one touting Susan Ford, both candidates to be our NH State Senator. Then yesterday a quite dingy flyer arrived with un-appealing photographs of Sue and untrue statements about her record. The flyer was an intentional attempt to subtly mislead and blatantly misrepresent Susan’s record. Susan Ford! As a State Representative Sue Ford was a dedicated watch-dog for the interests of _all_ of her constituents, and ranks up there with the now departed ubiquitous Ray Burton who served in another capacity as a true champion for the North Country.
If you read the very small print at the bottom of the flyer you will see the required notice of who sponsored the flyer. There it is – the NH State Republican Party! Shame on them, and shame on any of us who condones these tactics. We have enough of this nasty stuff at the top of our country’s politics. Don’t let it seep down into our local lives.
Anita Craven
