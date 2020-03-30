Shame? Really?
To the Editor:
In regards to the single, rambling Letter to the Editor (LTE) in the March 28-29 issue of the Caledonian-Record so ominously entitled “PANIC-DEMIC,” the author asks “Is intelligent life to be found on our planet?”
The answer is too easy. I would submit that his own LTE explicitly proves that it does not.
Personally, after reading same, I feel as though that is 5 minutes I will never get back, and that a better use of my time would have been cleaning out my cat’s litter box!
