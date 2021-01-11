Shameful Days

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
I have recently read that some of our own citizens marched on the Capitol on 1/6. I read their explanations and hackneyed Antifa excuses. I have read the response from Republicans on the issue. Many were made thoughtfully and I respect them for the way they expressed their opinions. It is clear that there are many with integrity who are still in our states Republican party. Yet some still substantiated the prolific and false rumors they have been spoon fed from a man they do not question. When confronted with the ire and consequences of the beast they raised, they doubled down on their rhetoric.
I feel shame for what this means about us as a nation. Is this who we are now? Is it perhaps what we have always been? My grandfather fought in WW2 as a machine gunner on a half track. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge in Pattons 3rd army. He was the tip of the spearhead of Europes liberation. And he did this for American democracy and values. He did not question his service to our country. When the war was over, he kept serving. He retired decades later as a Lt Colonel.
It is fair and accurate to say that this experience nearly broke him. My grandmother refused to sleep in the same bedroom as him due to his severe PTSD. He was on several medications and was commited to mental institutions on several occasions. He lost close friends and he took the lives of his fellow man.
