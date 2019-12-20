Shameful Impeachment
To the Editor:
We all know that the impeachment from the House is nothing but grandstanding for their party. When it hits the Senate we will have professional people to decide and not the flunkies from the House. I watched all the so called hearings - hanging - of our sitting president because they lost out on the 2016 election and are going to lose the 2020 election, especially after all this waste of money and time from the Mueller investigation to this awful disgraceful vote in the House.
I really do hope that the people that put these disgraceful people in office that when it is time to get reelected that the American people does not vote for them back in office. Schiff should be brought up on charges after his disgraceful showing in the hearings where there was a lot of backstabbing and secret meetings with the elite dems. Where in this country do you not have the right to face and cross examine your accuser. That is if there is a whistle blower?
Please all I ask you is to look at the non evidence that has still never showed up. Even the president of Ukrane and his top aids say there was no hold on the money and any threats from Trump. Now the dems are calling another leader from a country we are trying to help a liar, I am sure that will help relations.
