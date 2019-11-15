Shameful Witch Hunt by the Liberals
To the Editor:
Today I watched the first segment of the so called impeachment hearings -liberal witch hunt-which was a disgrace to all Americans watching the hearings. When it started with the dems, asking questions {mostly leading ones } of the ambassador to the Ukraine, Taylor and Mr Kent it was alright to the chairman, but when the Republicans tried to do the same thing the Democratic chairman shut down the questioning by the Republicans and when the Republicans objected they were shut down immediately. If this witch hunt continues I will lose all my faith in the democratic system where a person has a right to defend themselves and question their accuser and not a mythical person IF this person really exist then let him or her be deposed like any other person would be. It is a very sad day in America. What happened to people and patriots like Ollie North- today everybody is out for themselves instead of being loyal or like a couple local military officers that because of their personal political views and opinions and being liberal, in my opinion, it is real sad.
Steve Fortin
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
