Shameless Vote

To the Editor:
Mr Russ Ingalls shamed himself and the State of Vermont. His recent vote, as the ONLY dissenter, to not condemn the Trump encouraged, totally lie filled and seditious attack on our Constitution, our Capital, our elections and our dead Capital police by the man who incited the violence, spread the lies and threatened the Georgia Sec. of State reveals a man whose judgement must be questioned. His recent vote is not an appeal to the truth. He is denying the facts and aiding an abetting treason and sedition (IMHO as the kids say). ‘Have you at last no shame sir?’
Michael Meninger
Worcester, Vt.
