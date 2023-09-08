Share, Cherish, & Serve

Select-board member and State Senator Carrie Gendreau’s concern and requested Town action in regard to the mural painted on a privately owned façade in Littleton has elicited numerous letters of concern regarding her musings and intentions as well as the role of a public official to challenge private artistic and individual expressions that depart from her personal views. The issue being discussed is of interest to citizens outside of Littleton proper.
I live in Sugar Hill, have been coming to this region since the late 1960s, have married into a family with roots in the Ammonoosuc Valley since the late 1700s. Since retiring here in 2006 – I have come to regard Littleton as the hub of the region, inextricably connected to its business, educational, and cultural life. Like many others in surrounding communities I’ve served on boards and commissions that have an impact on Littleton. It’s “our” town too.
Littleton is making great progress with the development of its waterfront, long range plans, attractiveness to tourists, overall management, and collaborative projects with adjacent communities.
I will be taking great interest in the Select Board’s deliberations on Monday, September 11. I trust that the tone and tenor of those discussions will be constructive and take into consideration the importance to surrounding towns —- and all their constituencies and diverse citizens —- of Littleton’s emerging prominence in the civic, cultural life, and economic attractiveness of the North Country that we all share, cherish, and serve.
