Shared Psychotic Disorder
To the Editor:
It appears that no amount of evidence will be enough to convince Trump’s most deeply dug in believers that they have been misled into believing his Big Lie about the stolen election. Recent testimony from his daughter Ivanka Trump that her Father had been told by countless people inside his administration and campaign staff that he had decisively lost the 2020 Presidential Election seems to be completely ignored by his millions of true believers who are so mysteriously uninterested in facts explaining the reality of Biden’s victory. It is clear by now that the truth means nothing to these immature individuals who choose to argue on and on, spewing their completely disproven nonsense.
At this point the perseverance of this hardened group of Trump supporters must be regarded as a mental health condition. They have internalized such a massive influx of disinformation that their minds are incapable of becoming flexible enough to admit that they are wrong. Theirs is an extremely rare condition described in the literature as a shared psychotic disorder, or a folie a deux. Historically this condition had been confined mostly to members of close-knit families who shared deeply held delusional beliefs that were plainly known by onlookers with mental health capabilities to be falsehoods. With the power of television and internet, however, lie-based propaganda is projected into the homes of unsuspecting individuals by the millions, which has created the current phenomenon of what now amounts to a mass psychosis among those still believing Trump to be a truthful leader who is simply getting railroaded by a bunch of misbehaving left-leaning elitists.
Donald J Trump’s strategy doesn’t change; he reiterates his lies endlessly, with hell to pay for anyone in his party of outside of it who dares to support a truthful examination of the facts of the matter. Like most other Republican leaders more generally Trump never stops whining about being mistreated and having power stolen from him despite the plain as day facts repeated by everyone who had been in his orbit. National Republicans don’t ever make reference to the reality that if we add up the number of votes for U.S. Senate received in all 50 states by the Republican versus the Democratic candidates, Republicans almost never win more votes over the past thirty or forty years. Republicans lose the popular vote close to 90% of the time but still maintain power in the U.S. Senate, as well as the Presidency due to there being so many states with generally right-wing voters, relatively low populations, and for the most part less educated people. These states are located in the south, the mid-west and the west and like all states they still get to be represented by two Senators. The deck is always stacked in favor of Republicans. Republicans are a definite minority of the population, but they get to control the government the vast majority of the time due to the archaic design of the Constitution, written almost 250 years ago by men who in a great many cases owned slaves. The entire situation is absurd, and yet the Republicans never seem to stop whining about they themselves being mistreated while they pretend that the system is stacked against them. The facts reveal that the complete opposite is true, but in the Republican world of alternative facts (lies) they are able to find success by endless angry repetitions of their entirely misleading propaganda. These demagogues find an eager group of millions of people willing to indulge in their group psychosis about elections being stolen and power being taken away from them, as they absorb their nightly doses of propaganda on stations posing as news sources providing the alternative facts that reinforce their racist, anti-democracy ideology.
The ridiculous tilting of the government towards far right-wing Republicans is made complete by the way that second place Republican vote getters for President get to nominate the vast majority of Supreme Court Justices, ratified by the distortedly right-wing U.S. Senate, resulting in extremely widespread and intense dissatisfaction with government. But all we will hear is more whining from the Republican right-wing extremists that it is they who are being mistreated by the system no matter how obvious it is that the system is entirely stacked to their own political advantage at the expense of low income citizens, particularly women and people of color.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vt.
