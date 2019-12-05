Shocking Truth Revealed
To the Editor:
Witness after witness appearing before the House Intelligence Committee chaired by Congressman Adam Schiff has confirmed our deepest fears about the sad disrespect for democracy and the rule of law demonstrated by Donald Trump and his administration. Elected Republican Senators and Congressmen and Congresswomen may indeed be remaining unified in their public support for Trump. Their actions in doing so, however, only reveal the depth of their vile character as well as their willingness to completely surrender to Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin in order to continue hanging by the threads of various technicalities to their hold on power. These Republicans, with the noteworthy exception of Mitt Romney to a considerable extent, are totally complicit with Putin in making a mockery of our democratic processes and the proud traditions of integrity upheld by previous generations of their elected predecessors.
Nearly all elected Republicans in Washington are criminally guilty of obstruction of justice and should be arrested as soon as possible lest extremely dangerous and unthinkable precedents will be set that will essentially make this nation into a monarchy, just as the signatories of the United States Constitution had feared and tried to prevent through their carefully thought out system of checks and balances. Today Trump and his hyper-partisan band of thieves steadfastly pretend to be outraged over elected Democratic Congresspersons and Senators skillful work in bringing forward an avalanche of evidence that would be enough to convict anyone else in this country besides Trump 1000 times over.
Yes, today’s Republican Party is an outright disgrace and bears no further resemblance to its’ historic roots as a group of reasonable and fair minded individuals. Even during the Nixon administration when the time came to close the door on that group of Republican criminals men like Connecticut US Senator Lowell Weicker stepped forward and had no hesitation in doing their duty to remove Nixon regardless of their own party affiliation as Republicans. Today. Deven Nunes, Elise Stefanik and Jim Jordan are among the most nauseating and dishonest individuals ever to enter the hallowed grounds of our nations capital. They themselves are entirely aware that they are perpetrating a fraudulent effort to mislead the American public in order to maintain the iron grip of power for the benefit of a small handful of the wealthiest individuals who have ever lived anywhere on earth. The greed-heads financially supporting the Republican establishment in Washington will not have their thirst for money satisfied until they have every last dime in their own pockets and 99.99% of the public is living in serfdom under a perverse new form of economic enslavement.
