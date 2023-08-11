Shootings in the NEK

I would suggest Vermonters let the governor of our great state to stop prohibiting legal gun owners from buying a gun or buying a certain size magazine to protect themselves from these drug dealers and people that buy guns illegally either from the street or guns stolen from us legal gun owners from either thieves or drug addicted scum. Your governor really screwed up and lied to all Vermonters when he signed the new gun regulation back a few years ago and made it easier for losers who want to use guns for illegal use and made it harder on legal owners to buy guns for legal reasons and protecting their families.
The latest shootings prove that fact and I believe they are drug dealers from the south of us which are all over the north from St. J. to the border living and paying rent for drug addicts apartments so legal people cannot afford an apartment if they are not dealing or having these guys paying for their rent. Alot of these landlords look the other way as long as they get their rent every month. So sad.
Get ahold of Scott and let him change the gun laws back to what it was before he screwed it up.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
