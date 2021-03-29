Should Return to the Classroom
To the Editor:
After reading about the recent controversy in the local newspaper re: the conditional hiring of James Gleason of Winter Garden, FL by the Littleton Select Board to the position of Town Manager, I did some research.
In spite of his seeming forthrightness with Littleton Select Board Chair, Carrie Goudreau, Vice Chair Chad Stearns, and Selectman Roger Emerson, Mr. Gleason comes to Littleton and the North Country with much “baggage.”
Additionally, in an area where hunting is pervasive as a way of life, and guns are proliferous, it seems Mr. Gleason doesn’t quite adhere to this northern NH culture. People up here hunt for sport, and to put food on the table! Many hunters provide “wild game” proceeds such as bear, venison, turkey, and the like to the local food banks to provide sustenance for the needy. On many occasions volunteering at the Littleton “Dinner Bell,” I handed out such nutritious proceeds to those in attendance. NRA (National Rifle Association) members, I’m sure, do not take kindly to being likened to members of the “Nazi Rifle Association”! Apparently, the members of the Littleton Select Board are out-of-touch with their constituents (and other area citizens) who maintain such an historic culture. This basic need provides benefits to their local families and the indigent. One would contend that if the members of the current Littleton Select Board pursue in appointing this individual to a position which affects all town departments and “Greater Littleton area residents” who frequent Littleton for religious, economic, business, dining, and personal reasons, then they are out-of-touch with the area for it’s likened “to putting a square peg in a roundhole.”
According to public records, Mr. Gleason was apparently successful in his initial years as a City Manager while in the City of Ocoee Orange County, FL and the City of Woodstock Cherokee, GA, and the City of Chamblee in DeKalb County, GA. Again, according to public records, Mr. Gleason seems to have been successful as the ICMA Local Government Advisor-Trainer while serving with the US military in Iraq.
Mr. Gleason seems to have exhibited “unprofessional” behavior while serving as City Manager of Mascotte in Lake County, FL from 2011 – 2020.
Mr. Gleason was arrested August 20, 2020 on charges of “…felony battery on a city official & disorderly conduct” after an argument & shouting match with Council member, Brenda Brasher.
Mr. Gleason reportedly called a fellow Mascotte Council member, a “white trash (expletive).”
Police reports allege “…Gleason threatened Brenda Brasher verbally, ‘poked’ her shoulder in an aggressive manner, and bumped her with his chest while screaming profanities. He and Brasher’s husband also bumped one another while chest-to-chest.” Emotions do run high at many northern NH Select and School Board Meetings….with Littleton being no exception!
In the opinion of this writer, it seems Mr. Gleason exhibits “vindictiveness” as, again, according to public records, “he (Mr. Gleason) targeted city employees and citizens of this town (Mascotte) who challenged him in any way.” The public record goes on to say, ”Jim will also lie to the City Council to further his own agenda. (documentation will be presented to Council).”
This writer wonders if Mr. Gleason would have exhibited similar “unprofessional behavior” if he were back in Iraq?
I suggest Mr. Gleason return to teaching Public Administration since he was “…consistently rated one of the best and most informative instructors (who) brings real world experience to the classroom.”
Nick De Mayo, M. Ed.
Sugar Hill, N. H.
