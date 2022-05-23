Persons writing letters denouncing various politicians and especially former President Trump too readily succumb to the unfortunate temptation of shouting “Treason!” to triumphantly conclude their argument.
These people need to acquaint themselves with the Constitution of the United States., to wit Article III Section 3, which says “Treason against the United States shall consist of levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort.”
Treason is most commonly charged when a U.S citizen connects with - and thus adheres to —an agent of our real or potential enemies, giving them classified national security information.
During the regrettable post-election events of early 2021, no U.S. citizen levied war against the United States, none adhered to any enemy of the United States, and no one was even remotely guilty of treason. The partisan charge of “overthrowing our Democracy” has nothing to do with treason.
In my opinion, a strong case for treason could have been brought against Jane Fonda, who in 1972 adhered to the government of our enemy North Viet Nam, took her place in one of their antiaircraft emplacements, and reportedly declared “I wish I had one of them in my sights right now”, referring to American pilots. That’s adhering to our enemy, giving it aid and comfort. She was, however, not prosecuted, possibly because she repeatedly apologized thereafter.
