Shutting Down Fox News??

To the Editor:

Let’s face it.Liberals don’t like what Fox News says and some extreme Liberals would like to shut down Fox News.Then one of them claims “For Democracy?” What do you people think out there?

Ron Pal

Danville,Vt.

Eileen K.
Eileen Kristoff

Well Ron, you know how I feel..if it wasn't for Fox news, Epoch Times, Nesmax an d OAN, we would only have the mainstream so called news and where would we be??

