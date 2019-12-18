Sic Semper Tyrannis

To the Editor:

Anyone who follows gun politics is certainly aware of what is happening now in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The Democrat Party, led by Governor Ralph “Blackface” Northam, is proposing a raft of draconian and blatantly unconstitutional gun control legislation, including but not limited to expanding the definition of “assault weapon” - and making same a felony to possess.

The reaction of the Commonwealth’s people is astounding on one level, and completely unsurprising on another.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.