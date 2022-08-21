Sick & Tired

I’m sick and tired of our state pandering to the lowest common denominator and the liberals have continued their complete destruction of this state. One recent story that has put the cherry on top of everything is the most recent decision to allow an inmate to have a gender affirming surgery on the tax payers dollar. This inmate is in for murder, he shot his mother in the head and buried her in a shallow grave. This man has been a burden on the state long enough with us paying for everything under the sun for this individual and now they are giving this man at the cost of 100k of our tax paying money the ability to have this gender surgery.
What has happened to this state when we allow such an individual to be put on a pedestal? If this same individual was a law abiding citizen and wanted to have this surgery the state would laugh in their face, but we are doing this for a criminal. This is sick and a disgusting use of our tax payer money and people should be up in arms over this gross negligent use of our tax funds. It’s sickening that we continue to do things such as this and by allowing this they are opening the door for every other inmate to attempt the same thing, I’ve got all kinds of personal examples of misuse of this system as I worked in it for years.
How we possibly allow such a disgraceful thing to happen and not be calling out the individuals that are allowing this is beyond me. Phil “turncoat” Scott should be throwing his arms up as well that this is happening, but he won’t because he folds to the masses in Burlington which most aren’t Vermonters anyway. The moral of the story is I’m sick and tired of people such as this individual taking advantage of our system and no one doing anything about it and the bleeding heart liberals thinking it’s a great idea. I could continue on, but I wanted to bring to light my thoughts on this absolute assault upon our tax paying funds.
