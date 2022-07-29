I don’t generally have trouble composing Letters to the Editor, but “Sifting Through” from Elizabeth Ruediger (Letters, 7/23) is the most vile, disjointed, bigoted, anti-liberty screed I’ve seen in some time.
I am gobsmacked and revolted. I had to calm myself before I could write this.
“Mansplaining. Legs spread. Needs to go back to preschool.”
What I really want to know is what some liberty hating harridan like Lizzie was doing at PorcFest (the annual Porcupine Freedom Festival, an annual liberty event at Rogers Campground in Lancaster) in the first place. I go every year, and have for years. From the vile and ignorant crap she spews, I find it baffling she’d spend the price of admission - unless it was just so she could come back home and talk smack.
Go back into your hole, mole. You’re not fooling anyone. And you just told everybody who not to vote for.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.