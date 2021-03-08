Sign Theft from a Church
To the Editor:
Vermont is a state that has always attracted people not only for its amazing beauty and simplicity but also for the attitudes of the people who live here. Vermonters have always been noted for their easy going personalities and their tolerance of their neighbors’ personal beliefs and lifestyles.
Yet, lately, many residents of this very beautiful city of St. Johnsbury seem to have lost track of this wonderful tradition . Last week, an act of vandalism and theft iccurred on church proprrty while people were inside attending Mass. A bpro-life banner announcing a campaign of praye was stolen..
It was taken not for its monetary value, but because of the focus on the call to prayer. In the past, most Vermonters, in true Vermont fashion, would have respected the 1st Amendment rights of others and looked the other way if they did not agree with the message. That is the tradition of the people of Vermont, quiet tolerance of a diversity of speech, religion and the press. While national divisions and politics have reached a fever pitch, I had hoped that Vermonteres would have maintained their respect for their fellow citizens and neighbors
In the spirit of the Green Mountain Boys who fought for these freedoms in the Revolutionary War, in the spirit of this long tradition of acceptance and tolerance, in the spirit of our country’s freedoms, I am asking my fellow Vermonters to remember the Constitutional Rights of our neighbors and political opponents in these trying times.
Amy Marie Cochran
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
