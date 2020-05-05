Signs of the Times
To the Editor:
It had been two days since I had sent my 90 year old buddy a couple of texts and I was wondering what was going on because I hadn’t heard from him. Today, I decided it was time to do something rather than just think about it. I texted my son-in-law and told him I was going to check things out and he volunteered to come with me. That was good I thought because I was already concerned about what I might do or how I would handle the situation if something was terribly wrong. We turned up the driveway and as we got to the top, I could see the car parked in front of the garage. That could be good or bad, considering the reason we had come here on a Sunday morning. Then Vance saw Duane looking out from the front door with a question mark on his face. Once I stepped out of the truck, Duane recognized me and I quickly explained why we were in his parking lot. Then he smiled with a look of appreciation and said ‘Thank You’ in his usual quiet way. It was all good again and I asked if he had received my messages. The cell phone had been in airplane mode so he had no idea that I had texted, asking if he wanted to meet up one morning in Johnson to have some coffee and a little conversation at the combination quick stop and gas station. We talked casually about some general stuff and I left with a promise to get back to him about the coffee and he assured me that he would be checking his cell phone more often. So things were settled all the way around and Vance and I had some coffee and a snack in that same Johnson place on the way back as Diesel the dog waited in the truck.
On the way back here, the conversation turned from a friend’s safety to how people drive their vehicles down the road. At the time, the car in front of us was much too close to the one it was following and the operator was constantly applying the brakes in order to avoid a rear end collision. I have no idea why people seem to get into that habit and I haven’t seen much of it lately because there aren’t many vehicles on the road right now. Then Vance mentioned that he thought women drivers actually do use their brakes too much because his wife, also my daughter, usually needs to have her brakes replaced much sooner than he does. Right about then, as we were rounding a curve in the road, it was evident that the car in front of us was being driven by a woman. As she was rounding the curve and continuing down the hill, the brakes were constantly being applied. Yes, that would wear your brakes out much sooner if you did that all of the time. Then I chimed in with how I hated to follow someone down a hill who was going too fast in the beginning and then needed to almost stand on the brakes to avoid a collision. That and the driver that passes you on the interstate and then gets off at the exit which is only about one quarter of a mile away are two of things that really get me going. Of course, passing on the right and almost driving into the ditch in order to accomplish it definitely deserves a ticket as well as a hefty fine. By the time we had covered all of those points, we had arrived at my condo and I think that Diesel was happy that we had stopped talking to each other and that his owner was now paying some attention to him. When all of these restrictions are lifted, I wonder how long it will take for people to return to their awful driving habits. Sadly, I believe that most of us will not have learned a thing from this experience and the brawl on the highway will resume in earnest.
During the past 5 years or so, I have had the good fortune to meet 8 ladies who always greet me with a smile, a kind word and often a hug. Right now, I am missing out on almost all of that and I don’t like it one bit. Of course not, I am spoiled. These women range in age from about 41 to 83 so I guess that I could claim that I am playing the field. Wearing a mask, social distancing, fear and confusion have collaborated to rob this delightful support from me. It’s definitely not right, not fair and it can’t disappear soon enough. When I went shopping yesterday afternoon, I walked right into the middle of this confusion once again. The lady and I were in the produce section and she was saying something to me. Of course, we both had our masks on and I wasn’t wearing my hearing instruments. Finally, I recognized her and I realized that she was apologizing for not being able to give me a hug. Her statement made me want to walk right over there and hug her anyway. Well, we couldn’t and didn’t do that. That experience reminded me, once again, how much things have changed and of the human touch and support that have been taken away from me. I doubt that much thought was given to that in the rush to do the right thing in the middle of all this fear and confusion. As time goes by and the lockdown continues, I am more and more inclined to question the worldwide response. Earlier this same day, my son-in-law and I had made a special trip because of the unique environment we now find ourselves in. All I really know is that I miss my ladies and I hope that we will get back to normal soon.
