I read the editorial in the CR edition of March 25th with great interest titled “Complicit Through Silence”where it was written “Silence is Complicity”. Then I remembered my letter to editor titled ”Freedom of Speech” written around March 13th where I said “60% of the population are afraid to share their views”.
You remember being told “Don’t talk politics or religion when the “Snerdlys” come to visit”. Then the article “Complicit Through Silence” wrote how people or candidates profess hate and violence to arrive at whatever end result they wish to achieve. On this one, refer to my letter to editor “Truth” written around March 24 where I introduced the reader to the following concept: The ENDS (end result) justifies the MEANS method used). I want the reader to remember this concept used throughout history: ”The ends justifies the means”. Mankind being they way they are, this concept is used throughout history whether for good or bad. Also what one might think good, another will think bad. As in our American Revolu ion, the ENDS (freedom and independence) were justified by the means (violence and killing). In the Ukraine War,the ends (world domination) are justified by the means (violence and killing).
