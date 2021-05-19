Simply Not True!
To the Editor:
According to Frank Mazur (LTE May 14, 2021): “The founders of Black Lives Matter are avowed Marxists whose principal goal is to overthrow our country’s system and culture.” Also, “CEO’s contribute millions to BLM as a way to protect their companies from any backlash and charges of racism. Last year BLM raised $90 million of which 70 percent went back to the three founding ladies. Recent reports show this money was used for personal purposes.” Frank makes serious accusations without a spec of evidence!
Frank didn’t bother to cite any references to support his outrageous statements. Thank goodness there are fact-checking sites where readers can check on the truthfulness of Frank’s bogus claims. In a nutshell, Frank just blurted out a bunch lies.
BLM was founded by community organizers. One of the three co-founders said in 2015 that she and another co-founder “are trained Marxists.” According to Politifact (July 21, 2020): “Black Lives Matter has grown into a national anti-racism movement broadly supported by Americans, few of whom would identify themselves as Marxist.”
According to FactCheck.org, bogus claims about major corporations donating hundreds of millions of dollars to BLM have been circulating on social media, but they appear to be based on faulty reporting by Fox News host Lou Dobbs on July 16, 2020. Apple, Comcast, Bank of America, the National Football League, Foot Locker, PepsiCo, Walmart and other corporations HAVE donated millions, not to BLM as Frank falsely claims, but as investments to various groups to address economic and racial inequality.
Then Frank tells a real whopper! That the three BLM founders collected for their personal use, $63 million of the $90 million donated to BLM following the murder of George Floyd. No supporting documents. No citations. No nothing. After hours of searching the Internet, I could find nothing to substantiate Frank’s statement. I suspect it’s just another bald-faced lie.
BLM is a global humanitarian organization that is present in the US, UK, and Canada. It promotes all kinds of initiatives aiming to include the black people in society, educate and empower them about their rights and make the daily injustices that they go through visible.
Frank Mazur is a frequent contributor to the CR and always gives his address as “South Burlington, VT.” According to the website of the Opportunity Solutions Project, where Frank is a Board Member: “Frank moved from Vermont to Punta Gorda, Florida 15 years ago. He and wife Mary re-located to Shell Point [Ft Myers, FL] in November 2019.”
Frank isn’t even honest about where he lives. Apparently he delights in telling lies about BLM as well. Disgusting!
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vt.
