Simply Should Not Happen
To the Editor:
I recently built a small house on forest lake road in whitefield,N. H. I was disheartened to learn that there was a plan to have a landfill a mile and a half from the beautiful lake not to mention that there is a state park for all to enjoy.
My wife and I plan to retire here because of the beautiful lake and community around Whitefield. It would be a terrible thing for a landfill to ever be so close to such a wonderful source of relaxation not to mention people’s water source! Such a thing simply should not happen.
Sincerely,
Michael and Arlene Laramie
Whitefield, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.