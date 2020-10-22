Sims for Representative
To the Editor:
I had the opportunity to visit with Katherine Sims awhile back when she came to my community. I have not had that experience with the other candidates running for state representatives. If they were here, I missed them. She was tagged by Gordon Spencer “…to bring the Bernie agenda of progressive foolishness to the statehouse…” It seems to me that a candidate who recognizes the importance of issues such as the health care system, climate crisis and social / racial inequities would be a good thing.
She listened to me and allowed me to voice my revulsion at children taken from their parents at the border. Today I understand 543 children will probably never see their parents again. Designated by the courts, ACLU lawyers working on behalf of the children. Because, I guess federal officials are not up to the task. At this time lawyers have been unable to even contact 35 children – they are lost within the bureaucratic morass that is the current administration.
After listening to me I asked Katherine Sims what she was all about. She spoke to me about her motivation in supporting quality education, quality and affordable child care. Indeed she had her toddler in tow when I met her. As a retired teacher and a mom with grown children I can still appreciate the need for both. She also expressed her commitment to supporting small farms and rural business. I live in Sheffield and Vermont is a very rural state generally, so her focus and shared values definitely align with me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.