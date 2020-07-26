Sims is a Listener & Hard-worker
To the Editor:
Katherine Sims is running to represent the citizens of Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield, and Wheelock in the VT Legislature (House), and I’m happy to support her. She has substantial community-based experience, a tremendous work-ethic, and the personality to get things done and to provide a real voice for the Northeast Kingdom in State government.
Examples of her productivity and value to our communities include the work she’s done as the Director of the NEK Collaborative these past two-plus years: 1) provided a prompt response to the pandemic by consolidating existing resources from around the NEK to create and publish a useful go-to database for the public; 2) designed a “Northeast Kingdom Broadband Action Plan,” in partnership with the NEK Broadband Working Group that is focused on pro-active ways to expand needed Internet access in our region; 3) established a NEK Leadership Collaborative with partners in business, education, and non-profit organizations focused on developing leadership, including young leadership, to enhance Kingdom economic vitality and quality of life; 4) organized a “NEK Leads” conference, which 200 folks attended last fall, to share successes and next steps in building success in the Kingdom; and 5) established the tradition of “NEK Day at the Statehouse,” with the goal of highlighting what’s happening in our rural communities.
This is to me what’s most powerful about the candidacy of Katherine Sims. She’s able to accomplish a huge amount of work by partnering with many sectors and individuals in the wider region. She’s depended on this network of people and welcomed others to share in the work. I’ve visited the Legislature for hearings on issues, which any Vermont resident can do, and it takes a while to feel comfortable; it can feel a bit like there’s an in-crowd and you’re surrounded by Chittenden County and Montpelier powers-that-be. But the Legislature is for all Vermonters, and the Northeast Kingdom has a lot to offer our state. Katherine is confident and comfortable in this setting and can influence other legislators. Her introduction of the NEK Days is an easy way for us to learn about and have a voice in our government.
