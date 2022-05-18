Since He Asked

In Steven Mitchell’s letter to the editor, “Peas In A Pod,” he asked me, referring to Trump and President Biden, why I “pick one President apart, why not pick on the other?” The answer simple. Trump attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election. He attempted to overthrow our Democracy. He committed treason.
The evidence to support this is incontrovertible. Trump didn’t act alone. The contents of e-mails and phone calls released by the January 6th Committee leave no doubt that some Republican Congress members committed treason as well. Despite all their claims that the election was “rigged,” they’ve yet to produce evidence to support it.
Trump’s treason isn’t the only reason I despise him. He’s a compulsive liar. He’s a narcissist, misogynist and racist. He’s vindictive and hateful.
Here’s his Mother’s Day Message. “Happy Mother’s Day to all, including Racist, Vicious, Highly Partisan, Politically Motivated, and Very Unfair Radical Left Democrat Judges. After years of persecution, even the Fake News says there’s no case or, at best, it would be very hard to bring. Someday soon they will start fighting RECORD SETTING violent crime. I love you all! [sic].” No mention of mothers! Trump made Mother’s Day all about himself.
And, as one would expect, Trump’s three Easter messages were just as nasty and self-centered. No mention of the Resurrection of Jesus. He just whined about how unfairly he’s treated and blah, blah, blah.
In an interview with CBN News (5/4/22) Trump said, “You know, nobody has done more for Christianity, nobody has done more for religion of all types, than me.” He’s done more for Christianity than Jesus Christ? More for Buddhism than Buddha? More for Islam than Muhammad? More for Judaism than Abraham? More for religion of all types? Talk about an inflated ego.
Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women. Remember his “Grab em by the…” comment? He’s been accused of rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment, including non-consensual kissing or groping, by at least 25 women since the 1970s.
It’s doubtful he could pass a background check to work in a kindergarten. Yet there are those who believe he’s capable of leading our Country. More’s the pity.
