Sir Shane Leslie
To the Editor:
The Caledonian-Record reporter set the stage well: “There was a little bit of Ireland – a distinguished, colorful bit of Ireland – in St. Johnsbury yesterday [(Thur. July 12, 1951)]. Sir Shane Leslie of Glaslough Castle, County Monaghan, Ireland, who was known to many of the townspeople when he visited here some years ago following his marriage to the late Lady Leslie, who was the former Marjorie Ide, daughter of Henry Clay Ide of St. Johnsbury, former Chief Justice of Samoa, Governor General of the Philippines and former Minister to Spain, was paying his first visit to the town since 1918.” (“Sir Shane Leslie On Visit Here To Wife’s Home Town Lauds St. Johnsbury For Keeping Its Character And Beauty As He Remembered It In 1918,” The Caledonian-Record, Fri. July 13, 1951, at p. 1.) Sir Leslie, a first cousin of Sir Winston Churchill, was in St. Johnsbury to pay visits to the Ide relatives in the Gates and Powell families of town. His visit also included a return to the 111 Main Street family home and an opportunity to pay his respects to his late father-in-law, Judge Ide, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
The paper of record noted that “[f]ollowing his drive around the town, Sir Leslie said, during an interview: ‘I am delighted to see how beautiful St. Johnsbury is – and that it has kept its character in ways that many towns have not through the years. It all comes back to me and fits into the picture as I remember it – the Academy, Main [S]treet with its beautiful trees, the [Fairbanks] Museum and the churches.’” (Ibid.) Sir Leslie also made a stop at the Fairbanks Museum and spoke with curator Fred Mold about the Samoan exhibits that Lady Leslie had loaned to the Museum. Sir Leslie also spoke of the endearment between his late wife and the people of Ireland formed during her many years living in The Emerald Isle. Ostensibly, Sir Leslie’s Vermont visit was part of a wider American fact-finding tour designed to learn of successful forestry protocols (including stops at the U.S. Forest Service in Washington, D.C. and his lecture at the University of Michigan – Ann Arbor) in light of the deforestation issues in Ireland at the time.
Lady Marjorie Ide Leslie, born in St. Johnsbury in 1882, had died earlier that year (Feb. 8, 1951) in Ireland prior to her widower’s visit back to St. Johnsbury. A prolific author in his lifetime, Sir Shane Leslie (b. Sept. 24, 1885 - d. Aug. 14, 1971) and Lady Marjorie Leslie are interred at Saint Salvator’s churchyard in Glaslough, Ireland.
Christopher E. Ryan
Simi Valley, Calif.
