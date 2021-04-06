SJA at Penn Relays
To the Editor:
With the arrival at St. Johnsbury Academy in fall 1957 of the late Fairleigh Dickinson University cross-country and track and field star, Coach Raymond G. Frey, a new “athletics” sheriff had arrived in town, so to speak. Aided by the oval cinder track finally being finished at Fairbanks Field (after two spring seasons of holding “home” meets on the Lyndon Institute track), Coach Frey was able to schedule a 10 meet 1958 track and field season, with five home meets, including the inaugural St. Johnsbury Academy Invitational Track and Field Meet held at Fairbanks Field on Saturday May 24, 1958 (“East Side Sports,” The Burlington Free Press, Wed. Apr. 9, 1958, at p. 12).
However, the highlight of Coach Frey’s 1958 first season at the helm of the Hilltoppers’ track and field program was his decision to enter an Academy team in the mile relay event of the high school division at the 64th annual, famed Penn Relay Carnival held at Franklin Field in Philadelphia on Sat. Apr. 26, 1958 (“St. Johnsbury Academy Enters Quartet to Run in Penn Relays,” The Burlington Free Press, Fri. Apr. 25, 1958 at p. 17). The Hilltoppers’ relay team of Jim Nelson, Bob Johnston, Gary Winch, and Ronnie Lowell (with Mike Pena as the alternative), sprinted to a very credible seventh place finish in Philly. The start of the “blue chip” years of Vermont track and field success and multiple state championships long associated with St. Johnsbury Academy during the late Coach Frey’s celebrated tenure.
Christopher E. Ryan
Simi Valley, Calif.
