SJA Dress Code
To the Editor:
Congratulations to Erin Narey, Class of ‘92, on her recent LTE concerning the newly adopted universal dress code at St. Johnsbury Academy.
Being a fellow preppie from another time, another place - The Hinckley School, Class of ‘70 - I read the well-constructed piece with great interest and paused to reflect upon my own experiences in the halls of academia back in the day (1966 - 1970).
Our school had what I then considered a rigid dress code. Young ladies wore skirts and/or dresses Monday to Friday to all classes and 4 p.m. chapel services on Sundays. Hemlines fell to the midpoint of the knee or just above it. Male students wore casual trousers (no jeans), shirts, ties and sports jackets. This did not vary with the seasons which, in central ME, are similar to those experienced here. Monsoon-like rainstorms and raging blizzards were deemed insufficient reasons for even a temporary departure from these rules and regulations. Fortunately, weekends permitted a far more relaxed form of dress - sweatshirts, tee shirts, jeans, shorts and so on.
When we questioned the reasons behind such things; i.e., railing and ranting against the status quo as teenagers sometimes tend to do - we were told that a disciplined, organized, outward appearance led to a certain clarity of thought and provided optimum conditions in which to more fully absorb or take advantage of all the educational opportunities to which we had access.
At such time as we were to become adults and so-called contributing members of society, we would then be better equipped to make appropriate life choices. It was considered the responsibility of the school to raise us to adulthood; acting as a sort of surrogate parent, if you will.
One needs to remember that this was the 1960s; a tumultuous time in which many of those who gave birth to us were otherwise occupied; that is, off doing their own thing. Ah, but I digress…
I heartily applaud Ms Narey for having come forth in support of this issue. It is a modernization which is long overdue and can well serve as an example for other institutions charged with the education of our young people.
Respectfully submitted,
Roberta Chase Bettencourt
Littleton, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.