Slavery in America Still Exists
To the Editor:
I was watching the Coronavirus news this Friday on WCAX T V when they had a part about the massive unemployment in the USA . Then the next thing I knew here comes this farmer from Georgia lamenting that he can’t get enough help to pick his crop. Reason? Immigrant farm workers can’t get here because of the Coronavirus event. Georgia white boy farmer may go out of business because there is no one to pick his crop and of course he can’t get black slaves to pick his crop anymore.
Here we are with massive unemployment and no one to pick the crop. We all know why. We make more on unemployment and welfare than the poor immigrant farmer. White boy is not going to work for that kind of money. So I looked up on the internet what the migrant worker earns. You can look it up yourself. It is shameful when one learns what they earn. It is so bad in the country they came from that here the poverty wages are even better. However, we should be ashamed of ourselves to let this happen. Keep in mind if we forced that Georgia farmer to pay a living wage, our produce would cost a good 30% higher. So I say to you. Are you willing to pay more to end slavery. I believe I opened a can of worms, but it was something no one talks about. Would greatly appreciate a dialog on really ending slavery in America.
Ron Pal
(0) comments
