Sleep Center Misses a Possible Free and Natural Answer
To the Editor:
Dr. Irving Smith shared good information and tips for falling asleep. He however was not clear that sex can also help transition to sleep. If you do not have a partner then masturbation is a healthy and natural option. It is sad to me that it still seems taboo to talk about. Even Doctors avoid talking about it. As a Sex Therapist it is my mission to de stigmatize and normalize sexuality.
Dr. Israel Helfand
Cabot, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.