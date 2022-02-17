Slimy, Nasty People Holdin’ Hands

It doesn’t take people long to learn I don’t like smartphones or social media, especially Facebook. I don’t even like the internet itself that much anymore. It’s not the fun it once was when it didn’t also function as a means of surveillance and control.
And what I have really come to resent are the individual promoters of this stalker-empire who periodically show up in my life masquerading as friends, co-workers or even family. It’s always the same. In the end all they really want is to get me stuck on that same social spiderweb everyone else is on, filled with emulous posturing, sadistic backstabbing and mindless mutual torment. When they find out I’m not buying they always take their leave with a spiteful dirty trick of some sort, no doubt accompanied by a cloud of squid-ink online. But that I wouldn’t know. As I said, I don’t participate in this stuff.
I’ve had so many of these unpleasant experiences, and they’re all so strangely alike, that I now tend to think of all these different people as a sort of informal social media secret police. One of the worst aspects of this society-wide Hard Sell is their promotion of a deeply inhuman Manipulativeness throughout the culture, encouraging us one way or another to treat each other as objects, tools, stepping-stones or worse. I’m counting time until this false, ugly realm of bullying overconnectedness implodes in some way. Until then I just try to lay low and stay disengaged. And to anyone who pretends to love or friendship who values ME less than the means by which we communicate I say, “go to hell!”
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.