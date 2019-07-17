Small Kindnesses
To the Editor:
This letter to the editor is not on the same scale of political controversy or climate change as other letters. It is about a very minor incident that happened in the parking lot of the White Market yesterday.
I had finished loading groceries in my car and was walking the empty shopping cart back to the store when I saw a woman two cars down unloading her cart. As I passed by, she smiled and offered to return my cart with hers to the store. Thanking her, I returned to my car and began to back out when I noticed a woman on the other side of my car. She had unloaded her cart and pushed it out of the path of her car into the parking lot driveway. There seemed to be a spectrum of behavior here, from small to big. I know this was a trivial incident, one of many in a long day. But, with the first shopper, it felt good, this small act of kindness, as if we were working together towards a common goal, however small. I couldn’t help but feel there was a missed opportunity for the second shopper to feel good about her world and her connection to it. Maybe people need to get the petty daily interactions with others kinder before tackling those huge world problems before us.
Jeannie Peabody
Peacham, Vermont
