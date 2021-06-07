Smart for Dalton
To the Editor:
Dear Editor and Dalton Voters,
Article 11 will surely determine whether Dalton can be a significant player in its future. Or not.
On June 8, voters will decide whether to renew Emergency Temporary Zoning at Dalton’s Town Meeting (7 pm, at the Municipal Building, 756 Dalton Rd.) I write as a near neighbor and long time watcher of Casella’s operations and their attempt to bring a massive dump to the wetlands between the Ammonoosuc River and Forest Lake State Park.
Contrary to rumors in the area, there is plenty of time for Emergency Temporary Zoning to be effective in Dalton—relative to Casella’s current landfill proposal and any other proposals that come to town. Casella has not yet received a single permit to build its proposed landfill. It has yet to receive approval from Dalton or the town of Bethlehem, which has some decisions to make about driveway access. Some of the required permit application processes are underway at NH DES, others are yet to begin. No one knows the timing nor can anyone predict the outcome of the many decisions on which community life in the north county could pivot.
We do know Article 11 is Dalton’s best shot at smart community development in the next year and beyond. A Yes on Article 11 will create a bridge to consider permanent zoning for the town in 2022—designed by the citizens and the Planning Board.
We have only to look to the community disappointment, the legal fees, high taxes and pollution experienced in Bethlehem with 25+ years as a Casella “Host Community” to see that Dalton needs the control and negotiating power that only a zoning ordinance can provide.
The record of deficiencies, violations, lawsuit expenses and divisiveness in Bethlehem is a cautionary tale. There is regret in Bethlehem. A deal with Casella may not make Dalton rich or pay the taxes as promised. There have been at least a dozen town-wide votes in Bethlehem to restrict Casella/NCES’s development there—and well over $1,000,000 in litigation fees for the town in landfill related lawsuits. That history attests to a struggle for control of the town’s future.
Whether Dalton voters want a landfill or not, a YES vote on Article 11 GIVES DALTON A FOOTHOLD and bargaining strength to leverage the future the town wants—on its own terms… No matter who comes to town selling their vision of Dalton’s future.
Thank you for your consideration,
Sarah Doucette
Whitefield, N. H.
