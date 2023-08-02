Smiling Improves Overall Health

I doubt anyone would dispute the fact that smiling is good for your overall health. A healthy smile makes you feel more confident, releases endorphins, and studies show smiling can help reduce stress, blood sugar and blood pressure, boost the immune system, and release natural painkillers and serotonin.
On the other hand, if someone is self-conscious or embarrassed about their teeth, they will be less inclined to smile and will miss out on the benefits of smiling. That is why proper and consistent dental care from a very young age is essential to one’s overall health.
Regular dental care was drummed into me from my birth because my mother’s father was a dentist. I never met my grandfather who died in 1927, when my mother was only 10 years old, but my mother never failed to take me to the dentist and that was a habit I never lost.
I even remember the name of my pediatric dentist, Dr. Gowdy. I’ll never forget being in his chair, getting my cleaning, and him saying, “almost done,” over and over again. As I grew older, I knew he was lying from the first moment he said that.
When the NH legislature expanded Medicaid to cover dental care for adults, I was so proud of our state recognizing that everyone deserves excellent and accessible dental care no matter their financial ability. Why should those who can afford it be the only ones with health smiles?
Unfortunately, up here in the North Country, it is impossible to find a dentist who accepts Medicaid payments for adult dental care. Their excuse is the reimbursement rate is not sufficient.
How does it make sense that a tooth extraction is covered under insurance as a medical procedure, but a root canal and a crown isn’t? Wouldn’t it better to have a full set of teeth, rather than gaps? The slippery slope of failing teeth health is harder to avoid as one ages and it is at that time when it is imperative to have the healthiest teeth.
If our health care system is charged with keeping us healthy, why can’t we get the care we need up here in the North Country. We need to encourage our dentists to be a little more munificent toward the poor. We need to call our state representatives and senator to let them know that coverage does not exist up here so something can be done to fix the problem, and everyone can enjoy the benefits of a healthy smile.
