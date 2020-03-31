Smokers vs. COVID-19
To the Editor:
Recent news announcements (Sunday, March 22) are noting that cases of COVID-19 are dramatically increasing among people in the age group of 18-49. Has any study yet been conducted on how many of these patients are regularly using vaping/smoking products?
This demographic is the one most apt to embrace the new trend of vaping - thinking it an acceptable alternative to actual cigarettes/cigars. Wouldn’t most members of the medical community agree that mammalian lungs are not designed for anything except clean air? Hasn’t it been proven over time that inhaling anything else tends to weaken one’s lungs and increase one’s chances for developing respiratory diseases?
In the interest of the long-term health of our younger generations, there are people who remain curious about this topic.
