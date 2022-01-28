So, If It’s Official …

So, it’s now official. I just read online how the Monday night Informational Meeting (before the Tuesday Town Meeting Day voting) will be virtual.
Yet again this year, I do not have access to the necessary equipment. Neither do I (probably mostly as part of the Town’s large elder population) have much of the expertise necessary to “tune in” to this time- honored gathering of the local minds.
I write with the suggestion that the Caledonian-Record attempt, insofar as it is able, to supplement the information necessary to that Informational Meeting by hosting a broad public forum during the entire month of February 2022. This year, those 28 short days provide a succinct run up to the voting of Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Vermont Town Meeting Day, with the Saint Johnsbury Annual Town Report probably expected to be distributed about mid month during that time..
Again, there are many, many people in Saint Johnsbury who either do not have the equipment necessary to audit a virtual meeting or who do not know how properly to operate their equipment. I suspect there are many elderly residents like myself who under the current COVID-related restrictions feel entirely cut off from any say they might otherwise have in the workings of their Town government.
The Caledonia County delegation to the Vermont legislature may host a meeting on Monday morning, January 31, 2022, at the Saint Johnsbury House, as was its practice before COVID. If that meeting does take place (despite this weekend’s predicted Nor’easter), it might be possible for someone to prevail upon the delegation this year to allow the Caledonian Record to play a much broader role in disseminating information relative to Town Meeting Day voting. Despite its good intentions, the Vermont legislature may otherwise with time be found remiss in properly upholding citizen rights to public assembly. I will appreciate your consideration in this regard.
