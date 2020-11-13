So Lucky
To the Editor:
We are so lucky to have the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, especially now that it comes right into town to the new Three Rivers Pavilion on Bay Street. I have been on it four times in the last five days and appreciate the beauty of the woods, the scent of balsam and dry leaves and of course the ease of pedaling——even though it is all (gently) uphill to Danville!
On these Indian Summer days there have been many others enjoying the Rail Trail. Most nod and say Hi to others on the Trail. Their dogs are leashed and they are leaving no litter. I am smiling back under my mask and grateful to know how many of all ages are benefiting from exercise on the LVRT.
Thanks to local volunteers like Don Glover and Craig Calkins who maintain sections, mowing the verges and removing fallen trees. Others have just put up new signage for the VAST trails. It is truly an all-season recreational asset to our community. Can’t wait until it is completed all the way to Swanton, perhaps by 2022!
