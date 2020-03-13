So Many Abortions
To the Editor:
Whenever the topic is abortion, it should be kept in mind that the vast majority of abortions are spontaneous, often referred to as miscarriages. We all agree that in both types of abortions a fetus dies. The question that arises in both cases: What are the rights of the fetus? Has a human being died?
For spontaneous abortions it’s hard to know who or what to blame. Who is the abortionist? The motivation for an elective abortion is often a biological abnormality, which is the main cause of spontaneous abortions.
My late wife and I had an abortion once, a spontaneous one. It was a sad day for sure, but it was absolutely nothing like the death of a child.
