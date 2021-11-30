So Many Unanswered Questions
To the Editor:
On November 16, I decided to join the Vermont American Academy of Pediatrics zoom call with Dr. Rebecca Bell and a local pediatrician, Dr. Josh Kantrowitz. I have been deeply concerned about the lack of safety data for the covid experimental vaccines for everyone, but especially for children ages 5-11 which was recently granted Emergency Use Authorization status. There are also many questions surrounding the efficacy of these vaccines in general and it appears based on data and research out of the Israeli Ministry, the Mayo Clinic and the Imperial College of London that these vaccines can potentially be considered a failure in that they offer less than 50% protection, they do not prevent infection or transmission and any level of effectiveness wanes after several months, thus the need for boosters. There is also questioning surrounding the boosters due to the fact that the vaccine does not appear to be protective against the dominant delta strain. And then there exists a very important question regarding the potential role of vaccines in creating vaccine resistant strains of coronaviruses. It is important to remember that we are currently in clinical trials for these new genetic vaccines and due to this, it is absolutely urgent and crucial that we are fully focused on all possibilities related to outcomes and impacts of this global clinical trial.
There is a very evident one size fits all, blanket-approach that is happening with these experimental vaccines and there are so many unknown risks and questions surrounding this plan. I had many concerning questions after listening to the FDA Panel discussion on October 26, and looking through the briefing documents and the FDA benefit-risk analysis. I was really curious to hear what Dr. Bell and Dr, Kantrowitz had to say and how they were going to present the fact that we had a very short and small clinical trial design for children and a lack of real data to properly assess the safety and efficacy of these experimental injections that are intended for our children. In particular, given the fact that close to 100% of children, unless specifically immunocompromised, are not struggling with covid and covid recovery, I wondered why these experimental genetic vaccines would even be considered on a broad scale with this age group. After close review of the clinical trial design and results, in my opinion, it became very evident that the benefits did not outweigh the risks because there was no clear way to assess true risk, especially long-term risks and complications and there was no actual evidence for efficacy.
Here were some of my questions that I was hoping to get answered, I had fourteen questions in all that were submitted and unfortunately none of them were addressed in the hour and a half long zoom call. There were a total of 23 questions asked by participants but none of mine were addressed. It is also important to note that Allison Cassavechia was also on the call and had two very important questions that she asked regarding the fact that according to Vermont Department of Health, there have been zero deaths and zero hospitalizations in this age group thus why would we expose children to an experimental vaccine. She also brought up the FDA panel meeting on October 26 and some of the scientists’ questions regarding concerns on the one size fits all mass vaccination of children. Neither of her questions were answered either. All of these questions are pertinent and justified and I had hoped to hear both Dr.Bell and Dr. Kantrowitz’s thoughts. I also wanted to help ensure that parents and other zoom participants would gain insight regarding the whole picture, not just a narrative claiming 100% safe and effective as has been the case regarding this vaccine campaign. I share these questions here to offer some of the real unknowns and potential risks of our current trajectory and the many questions relating to safety of these experimental vaccines for children. I feel this information is essential to help individuals make personal, private healthcare decisions for themselves and their children based on true informed consent and access to all of the available information regarding these experimental vaccines.
Question 1- These are brand new technology genetic vaccines, this was a small, short trial and the follow up was only 17 days and 2 months. We truly do not know any real impacts of these vaccines especially with regards to long-term risks and complications. With this in mind, how are you offering parents informed consent about the fact that we do not have adequate data to determine safety?
Question 2- Are you informing parents that there is a new ingredient in this experimental genetic vaccine, tromethamine? Although the intention of this ingredient is a buffering agent, it is also a very potent drug and parents should be aware of this fact. Although the “active ingredient” in the formulation is the same, the buffering agent is a whole new ballgame and we simply do not have the data on the effects of this formula for children.
Question 3- There were no children with severe covid or any hospitalizations in the placebo or vaccinated group thus there is no way to truly assess efficacy. The use of immunobridging to “infer” efficacy or benefit is unacceptable, we have new experimental, rushed vaccine technology being used on our children. Are you actually comfortable with the fact that immunobridging was used to “infer” the “likelihood” of efficacy?
Question 4 -The most vaccinated countries- Iceland, Israel, Singapore, Gibraltar, and UK, as well as Vermont, the most vaccinated state, have the highest level of covid caves. According to the CDC, 99% of covid strain right now is delta. Never before have we had this narrow limited amount of ecological diversity with coronaviruses. There is research demonstrating that we now have antigenic escape variants and many researchers and scientists are looking at the vaccines as the cause for pushing this dominant delta strain that is highly prevalent in the most highly vaccinated states and countries. Given the validity of this possibility based on accumulating evidence, do you still believe that we should be using these on a large mass scale without further information and actual results of the current clinical trial.
Question 5-Natural immunity is the gold standard and repeatedly shows in the research both historically and currently as the most highly effective and durable form of immunity. Why would one even need a vaccine after natural immunity? This is highly risky and dangerous given we have never had successful vaccines against coronavirsues and the clinical trial did not specifically assess the impacts of vaccinating those with natural immunity. There have been issues with this in the past. Why would this even be considered given the unknown risks associated with these experimental vaccines?
Question 6- The one abstainer in the FDA panel was Michael Kurilla, he called for a “more nuanced approach” and questioned if the statutory criteria for EUA was met for children in this age group. He questioned if we should be vaccinating those at high risk compared to vaccinating all eligible children in this age group. Your thoughts?
Question 7- Was the vaccine with tromethamine actually used in the clinical trial? Because if this is the case then immunobridging efficacy according to the FDA would not be appropriate because it can only be done with the “same vaccine”. And if not, then this is still disturbing given we have a new formula without any clinical trial involvement. Either way it appears very risky and questionable?
Question 8- Based on the clinical trial, there is no way to directly assess efficacy, why are we seeing hospitals say that these are 90-100% effective?
Question 9- The spike protein in a covid infection causes damage and problems in many. Why would it not be the case that the spike protein that our cells are supposed to make from the vaccine would not create problems? There seems to be a large body of research supporting this.
Question 10- We are using biotechnology in this vaccine (foreign synthetic genetic material is being used to tell our cells to make a foreign protein). Our bodies are designed to react to foreign proteins. Do you believe that this could create any autoimmune response?
Question 11- The vaccines really seem to be a failure. Mayo Clinic, Imperial College of London and the Israeli Ministry all have Pfizer efficacy at 39-44% and maybe, maybe six months protection. This is the definition of a failed vaccine. When would we admit and discuss the fact that these vaccines are not offering what was marketed and hoped for? We are actually in a clinical trial with these genetic vaccines, clinical trials fail, we need to be open to this possibility and assessing the data to determine results. We should be seeking out the clinical research and peer reviewed research available on early outpatient care and prevention as alternative means of treatment.
Question 12- Why does an experimental vaccine as the solution have to be the only answer? It does not seem logical that we would not be offering and discussing other avenues for prevention and treatment especially early out patient care to not overwhelm the hospitals and to prevent hospitalizations, especially given these protocols are in place and established and peer-reviewed.
Question 13 – Are you considering the fact that our high level of vaccination rate is driving the dominant delta strain that is affecting both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in VT? We all know about MRSA and VRSA and the antibiotic resistant strains of bacteria and what about the possibility of vaccine resistant viruses? There is data supporting this to be considered.
Also please note that early on in the meeting I had a side note comment versus question because Dr. Kantrowitz was making a comparison about these vaccines and essentially their assumed safety in relation to other existing vaccines that have been used and studied far more extensively than these experimental vaccines.
My comment to this was; “There is no comparison to vaccines of the past. These are completely new products that have absolutely never been offered to children of this age. Making this comparison highly lacks in both scientific integrity and bioethics.
My hope with sharing this information is to bring light to the fact that the clinical trial to assess safety and efficacy of a brand new experimental gene therapy injection for children lacks in many regards and both the clinical trial design and the actual data to make determinations regarding safety and efficacy is not significant enough to draw conclusions. At this point assumptions are being made versus using direct comprehensive evidence. The process of science is all about asking questions, tough, hard, important questions to try to ascertain the truth and a depth of understanding. These are our children and the question to give them an experimental genetic vaccine is a very big question. Parents should have all information available including known and unknown risks so that they can make an informed decision based on their specific health status and history, family circumstances and situation. We have to keep asking questions to determine the truth and ideally we would do this as a community together with the same goal in mind-healthy individuals and a healthy community.
Alison Despathy
Danville, Vt.
