Social Connectedness
To the Editor:
Thank you Jenna O’Farrell for a sensitive and compelling opinion piece in the 11/14 edition of the Caledonian Record. I hope it serves to open the hearts and minds of those who have been resistant to programs that support that segment of our community which has often been marginalized and/or ignored.
For those of you who think the safety of your bottom line is more important than supporting a safe space for those less fortunate, you best think again. If you think crossing the street to avoid looking into the eyes of a soul in need, you best think again. If you believe in community, and you consider yourself to be a part of it, best to think of a way to help those in need, be it supporting the programs available, donating your time, or opening your wallet. Most importantly open your heart.
Cathy Dellinger
North Danville, Vermont
