Social Engineering Through The Dialectic
To the Editor:
It seems we have a crisis every 10 years. The crisis always involves an invisible enemy.
September 11, you might say, was also mostly an unidentifiable enemy doing extreme damage. At first people said it was Muslims or Arabs, but as political correctness stepped in and made us realize that terrorists are all around us. Domestic and paper terrorists we started being warned about. I’ve come to the conclusion that no one can show me what a terrorist is. Hold your hand out, palm up, see the terrorist, they are sitting in your palm.
Then along came 2008, and a housing and credit bubble happened. That was a piece of cake, I’d been asking someone for decades to show me credit. So I say to you, hold your hand out, palm up, and look at all that credit that’s stacked up right next to the terrorist.
