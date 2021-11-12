Social Responsibility Revisited
To the Editor:
James McFaul wrote an excellent guest commentary in the November 10 edition of the Caledonian-Record. If you missed it you should find a copy and read it.Like he wrote: ”Where do you draw the line, once you start trying to control someone else’s behavior on health grounds?” Before one knows it everything will be mandated and America will no longer be the unique free country that it is. I had written in favor of vaccine mandates but now am rethinking it.
Ron Pal
Danville,Vt.
