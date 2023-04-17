Social Security Part 3
To the Editor:
Continuing my letter on Social Security, part 3: When an insured worker dies, either before or after retirement, the worker’s dependents may be eligible for a monthly survivor’s benefit. Payments may be made to a surviving spouse age 60 or older, a surviving disabled, unmarried child age 1 B or older, who became disabled before age 22, or a surviving unmarried child under age 18. Monthly survivors benefits also may go to a surviving disabled spouse, a disabled divorced spouse age 50 to 60, dependent parents age 62 or older, or a surviving spouse under 62 years of age who is caring for either a disabled child or a child under 16 who is collecting benefits. Payments are based on the benefits the worker was receiving at the time of death or would have received at retirement. In addition, the spouse receives a single payment of $255 on the worker’s death.
Total benefits payable on a worker’s earnings record may not exceed the ”maximum family benefit” and this amount varies from 150 to 180 percent of the worker’s basic monthly benefit. When the total benefits exceed the maximum, each dependent’s or survivor’s benefit is proportionately reduced.
The amount workers receive in 0ASDI depends on their average lifetime earnings, over a maximum of 35 years, in jobs covered by social security. A worker who has paid the maximum in social security taxes receives a larger benefit than a worker who has paid less. However, workers with low lifetime earnings collect benefits that are greater in proportion to their earnings than are the benefits collected by workers with high lifetime earnings.
When calculating 0ASDI benefits, the government “wage-indexes” the worker’s covered earnings (that is, it adjusts the person’s earnings record to reflect the rise in wages over his or her working lifetime. Also, it automatically raises benefits to reflect increases in the cost of living. In addition, people who work beyond the normal retirement age without claiming benefits collect a bonus, providing 4.5% more in benefits for each year between the ages of 65 and 70 that such workers did not claim benefits. The bonus increased gradually until it reached 8% per year of delay in 2008, and then stayed at 8% after that year. Some higher income individuals and couples must pay federal income tax on their benefits to help finance the social security program.
Medicare is a program for people age 65 and older and for people under 65 who have received social security disability benefits or Railroad Retirement Board disability benefits for at least two years. The Railroad Retirement Board is a federal agency that administers a pension system for Railroad employees. Medicare also covers insured workers and their dependents who suffer from chronic kidney disease. Medicare consists of hospital insurance and supplementary medical insurance.
“Hospital insurance” helps pay the cost of hospital care, certain skilled nursing facility care after leaving the hospital, and home health services. The patient pays a set amount of the hospital bill in each “Benefit Period”, which begins when a person is admitted to a hospital and ends when the person has been out of the hospital for 60 consecutive days. In 1996, the set amount the patient paid during a benefit period was $736 and Medicare paid the rest of the patient’s covered hospital expenses for the first 60 days of the benefit period. Medicare then paid all but a fixed amount ($184) a day for 30 more days in 1996. It also paid all covered expenses for the first 20 days of skilled nursing facility care and all but a certain amount ($92) a day for the next 80 days. Within each benefit period, a person may use the full 90 days of hospital and 100 days of skilled nursing facility benefits. The patient is eligible again for these benefits any time he or she has gone for 60 days in a row without receiving skilled care in a Medicare-certified facility.
The patient also has a lifetime “Reserve” of 60 hospital days, which can be used at any time, and cover all costs over a fixed amount ($368) a day. Medicare also has an optional hospital Hospice benefit for the terminally ill patients. People entitled to social security or Railroad Retirement benefits automatically qualify for hospital insurance at age 65, even if they continue to work.
Jacob Kokaly
Newport, Vermont
