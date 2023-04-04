Solutions for Shonyo Park Management
To the Editor:
I learned to ski at LOC in 1967. The current Lyndon Outing Club director dereliction of proper management is painful to watch and detrimental to all residents. The LOC board seems to have been captured by a labor union mindset. The traits of excellence, safety and representing the public seem an extinct distant memory. The two feel good director cleanup ½ days are a symbolic demonstration of loyalty to the “party.” Little significant organized unpaid work seems now ever done by directors as a group - a great missed and squashed opportunity for Lyndon.
The feed trough mentality I see is made possible because Shonyo Park is a publicly owned recreation facility that the LOC directors have basically captured for themselves. Their finagled rent free “management agreement” allows them collect significant grants and donations which they alone control. They can control who is allowed on our public park – I just learned that as they issued me a no trespass order.
The “management agreement” with the town of Lyndon states that they will manage the park for the benefit of the town, and keep the facility safe among other obligations. Many obligations stated in this agreement seem ignored. Making excuses for the substandard, throwing costume parties, placing director fun as a top priority and celebrating themselves and other woke practices seem now the LOC way.
The directors have kept the facility looking like a poverty ghetto. I suppose that is better bait for attracting donations. It is absurd. Not timely removing gang graffiti in the skateboard park is a tacit endorsement of the drug culture. A junk pile that includes nails in boards right next to the skateboard park compliments the ghetto feel and was still present as of the next to last day of March. During the ski season they ignored that and many other hazards.
The Selectboard terminating the LOC management agreement due to their serial violations seems totally justified. Unless great strides of improvement are made, that is what should be done. That would clear the deck and make way for a new positive, community uplifting, get it done giving group to be immediately reformed to manage the park. No directors of the new group would be allowed financial interest or hoping on and off the board to circumvent this. If some existing directors want financial interest and want to continue to be part of Shonyo Park management, great, no problem, they can do so, but NOT as directors and they will have to negotiate fair fees with a neutral unbiased community responsible director board. Decisions of this newly formed group would not be prejudiced as any paid work will be properly noticed with requests for proposals,. The new directors will weigh the proposals on the merits of the proposal rather than who made the proposal. Lyndon deserves to be properly served. It is time.
Mark Kwiecienski
Lyndon, Vt.
